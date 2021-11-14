News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Sports cash HUERCAL-OVERA town hall has assigned more than €100,000 of its 2022 Budget to upgrades for sports installations. These will include enlarging the gymnasium at the H20 Sports centre, constructing additional tennis courts and making improvements to the beach volleyball court and communal areas at the municipal swimming pool.

Outlet fair ADRA town hall and the local Commerce Association are organising another edition of the Feria Outlet, selling leading brands at the Centro Cultural between November 18 and 20. The fair will be open from 10am-2pm and from 5pm-9pm, except on November 20 when it closes at 8pm.

Dance on WORK is 26 per completed on a separate building for Almeria City’s Professional Dance Conservatoire which until now has shared premises with the Music school. The project, which will cost an estimated €5.5 million, is due to be ready for the start of the academic year in September 2022.

Your fault THE driver of an Alfa Romeo irregularly occupying a disabled parking space in Almeria City’s Centro Commercial Mediterraneo crashed into another vehicle while leaving in the wrong direction. After reproaching the couple in the other car, he was last seen gabbling into his mobile before abandoning his vehicle.

No prefabs THE Junta has awarded a €1.6 million contract to enlarge and modernise Nijar’s Concordia infants’ and primary school over the next 14 months. Once construction is finished there will be places for 675 pupils and the prefab classrooms that are currently in use can at last be removed.