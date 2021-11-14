Man who faked a 35-year long coma attacks reporters while yelling “Don’t film me!”

Manel Monteagudo reportedly claimed to have been in a coma for a staggering 35 years. He has made the news and gone viral after it was revealed that his whole story was a fake.

Monteagudo is a poet from Galicia. On Friday he admitted to La hora de La 1, that his coma had been fake. He explained how things had “got out of hand”.

The poet was approached by multiple media outlets in Galicia. They all wanted to know more about his strange story.

Reporters from Cuatro al día approached Monteagudo. His attitude became aggressive towards the press. His reactions were caught on camera by Cuatro al día. The programme broadcast images where Monteagudo yelled at the reporters: “Don’t film me! Don’t film me! Can I explain?” He could be seen holding an object in one hand and seemed threatening.

His reactions soon escalated and he tried to push a camera away from him yelling: “Don’t film me! Not here! So be careful.”

Reporters wanted to know details of his story and one said: “we just want to know your side of the story.”

The poet finally admitted that: “I wasn’t in a coma, it’s true, but it would have been better if I had been in a coma”.

According to a Cuatro al día reporter, Monteagudo apologised and “said that he was having a bad time and that he had taken it out on us.”

