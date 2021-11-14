Man charged with hero’s murder. The hero had stepped in and saved a grandma who was being stabbed.

37-year-old Norris Henry carried out the vicious attacks on Friday, November 12, at Albany Parade in Brentford. He has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Young Ali Abucar Ali was 20 years old when he died. He has been hailed a hero. He had stepped in to save Betty Walsh. Betty is 82 years old and is still in hospital after the attack.

Henry is set to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Betty had gone out for a kebab when the attack happened. She was punched, pushed to the floor and stabbed. Ali stepped in to help save the gran. One person commented: “He was a hero. What he did was so honourable and it is such a shame he died.’’

A witness stated: “I was going to get a kebab, but when I went out I saw the police arrive.

“He was on the floor covered in blood and they were trying to give CPR, but he could not be saved.”

Betty’s eldest daughter commented on the shocking attack. She said: “Everyone knew mum. She has lived in Brentford for 60 years.

“She was lively and fit; she walked every day and was a strong woman.

“She went out shopping a lot and wasn’t frail at all. She was football-mad and Brentford FC-mad.

“She worked in four pubs and worked really hard. Sadly, her husband died more than 30 years ago so she brought us all up by herself and was the rock of the family.

“This will probably have shaken her up quite a lot.

“She didn’t realise she had been punched and didn’t realise she had been stabbed until someone came out to help her.

“Ali went up and asked what all the commotion was about, challenged her attacker and tried to help her. What happened to him next was a tragedy.”

She went on to add: “I knew him and his mother. They are a very good family.

“His mother had rushed to comfort me as soon as she heard about what happened to mum, before the police phoned her and told her the devastating news that her son had so sadly been stabbed.

“Ali was a really hardworking, good lad who had recently won a scholarship, we think it was to play basketball.”

Ali’s family have set up a Gofundme page in his honour.

