Malaga’s second forest fire in one day Saturday, November 13, broke out next to the neighbourhood of La Corta. The fire, which was visible from various points in the surrounding area, affected an area of woodland according to municipal sources.

It was around 18:00 when the emergency services, 112, started to receive the first fire alerts. In total, they received around 50 calls from witnesses to inform them of the forest fire in Malaga. The calls came from different parts of the city.

Firefighter’s immediately responded

Members of the Royal Fire Brigade of Malaga immediately scrambled to the scene and worked tirelessly to put the fire out. Two full fire brigades, a support brigade and a light vehicle were sent to the area, which was attended by local and national police officers. “It is a very large fire, but it affects an isolated area of High Mountain,” said sources consulted.

This is Malaga’s second forest fire to start in one day in the space of just a few hours. The work was focused on controlling it then extinguishing it. Twenty forest firefighters, an operations technician, an environmental agent and a fire engine were deployed to the scene of the blaze. The KA-70 heavy transport and fire-fighting helicopter were on the ground, however, the ground services were able to control Malaga’s second forest fire without the need for air services.

