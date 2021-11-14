Louise Minchin almost ‘gave up’ after life-threatening diagnosis

Louise Minchin almost ‘gave up’ after a life-threatening diagnosis. The former BBC Breakfast presenter appeared on the latest episode of ITV’s Celebrity Chase.

TV celeb Louise revealed previously that she almost “gave up” when she suffered an incredible amount of pain due to a life-threatening diagnosis.

On Saturday, November 13 she appeared on The Chase Celebrity Special alongside DJ Scott Mills, choirmaster Gareth Malone and football legend Glenn Hoddle. They attempted to win money for their charities.

Fans may assume that her life has always been perfect, but during her first pregnancy, she suffered numerous issues. She suffered from intense pain when doctors were unable to diagnose what was wrong.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2013 she explained: “I kept getting sharp stomach pains, but was told by the doctors and midwives,”

“I never saw the same one twice – that there was nothing to worry about. And, because I’d never been pregnant, I thought the pain was normal.”

The pain did not stop even after she gave birth. Only days after she left the hospital Louise found herself in terrible pain again.

Louise commented: “Just 24 hours later, I began suffering ­excruciating pain and my temperature rocketed to 41C,”

“David [her husband] – who, with my mum, had to look after Mia – took me to A&E where the duty doctor gave me Nurofen.”

Louise ended up having an operation even though the doctors were not sure what was wrong. Louise commented: “A burst appendix can lead to peritonitis and death,”

“Although I wasn’t happy with many things that happened, at least I was in the right place and surgeons saved me.”

As she headed towards the operating room she hit the point of wanting to give up due to the pain.

“It was a terrible time. When I was being wheeled away for the op, I genuinely thought that if the pain went away and I didn’t come back, that was a better option,” revealed Louise.

Louise made it through the surgery and came out safe and well. The road to recovery was a long one though. Louise said: “After coming out of the hospital, I was still in pain. I’d sleep for hours and was in lots of pain,”

“It took nine months to recover.”

