Injured Queen will not attend Remembrance Sunday Service. The Queen had been determined to attend the event but has injured herself.

The 95-year-old monarch has sprained her back according to Buckingham Palace. She had been planning on attending the Remembrance Sunday event in London at the Cenotaph.

The Queen made the decision on Sunday morning. She is said to be disappointed at missing the event. The service would have been the Queen’s first in-person public engagement since having spent time in hospital in October.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen is: “disappointed that she will miss the service”. Buckingham Palace commented: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

“As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by the Prince of Wales.

“His Royal Highness, along with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned.”

