Linda Hall
Health centre request
GRAN ALACANT: The Santa Pola district has a huge floating population Photo credit: granalacant.com

SANTA POLA town hall has offered the regional government a plot of municipally-owned land for another Gran Alacant health centre.

Councillors from all political parties voted in favour of the proposal which was tabled at the last plenary meeting.

The written offer sent to the Generalitat’s Health chief Ana Barcelo, as well as the Infrastructures department, pointed out Gran Alacant’s need for improved health-care facilities owing to a year-round floating population that soars during the summer.

The existing Gran Alacant health centre has already had a €90,000 makeover although the consulting rooms are located together with the Citizens’ Attention office and the municipal library, with little space to spare.

