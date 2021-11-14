Hamilton fined for celebration after Brazil win



Lewis Hamilton drove a stunning race to win the Brazilian Grand Prix this afternoon, Sunday, November 14. Starting from 10th on the grid, the seven-times world champion incredibly fought his way through the field to win the race at the Interlagos circuit.

His emotions were obviously running high after such a sensational victory, but the Mercedes driver’s moment has been soured after being hit by a £22,000 (€25,750) fine for removing his seat belt after taking the chequered flag.

A statement from F1 bosses read, “The driver of car 44, Lewis Hamilton, undid his seat belts on the in-lap at the end of the race. While the Stewards are sympathetic to the desire to celebrate, it is fundamentally unsafe to undo the seatbelts while the car is in motion”.

It continued, “Slow speeds in these cars are very fast for an unrestrained occupant. Further, Formula 1 drivers set the example for junior categories. It is critical that junior category drivers learn the importance of using all the safety devices of the car at all times”.

While taking his celebratory lap, it would appear that the 36-year-old British driver removed his seat belt, while waving a Brazilian flag from the cockpit of his racing car. Race stewards have always called on the drivers to set a good example, so the removal of his seat belt did not impress them.

Probably one of the greatest F1 drives of all time

Today’s drive has to surely be one of the greatest drives in the history of F1 racing. After being handed a penalty and made to start from the back of the grid for the Sprint event on Saturday 13, Hamilton made a fifth-place finish.

His drive through the congregation of world-class drivers in Brazil had to be seen to be believed, as he picked them off one at a time. Passing his title rival Max Verstappen to take the lead was a stunning move, and the win was never in doubt from that moment.

The Dutchman’s lead is now cut to only 14 points, as the F1 roadshow moves into its final three races of the season. A better end to the season could never have been predicted, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

