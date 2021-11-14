FUENGIROLA Council offers preferential pricing to visit the Escape Room organised by Fun Universe on five allocated days.

A normal session costs €60 for a group of four to six people but the special deal means local residents aged between 12 and 35 can enter their own teams for just €5 per person.

The sessions run from 5pm to 6.30pm, 7pm to 8.30pm and 9pm to 10.30pm on November 20 and 27 and December 4, 11 and 18 at calle Maestra Ángeles Azpiazu.

The Fun Universe challenge lasts 90 minutes and those taking part will have to solve the case of the murder of a wealthy young woman in the 19th Century Hotel Russell.

The registration period is now open and you can sign up in person at the Youth Department (Avenida Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo Nº13), Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4pm to 6pm, payment to be made when registering by credit card and at least half of those taking part must be resident in Fuengirola.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 952 461 842.

