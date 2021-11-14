Early warning app

THE Vega Baja will have access to Smart River Basins, an app which gives early warning of flooding.

Alicante’s provincial council, the Diputacion, and water supply company Hidraqua, are making the system available, without charge, to municipalities that suffered during the September 2019 storms.

“This will help to save lives, infrastructure and crops by improving forecasting methods and response to flooding,” said Diputacion president Carlos Mazon.

“On the other hand it will help local governments to assess planning alternatives that reduce flood risk,” he added.