Christmas Fayre fundraiser

THE ECCH charity is holding a Christmas Fayre at La Calle Blanca in Ciudad Quesada on November 28 between 11am and 5pm.

“Come along and join the fun and help us to raise funds for the Elche Children’s Care home,” the organisers said.

Simon Morton from the Sunshine radio station will be attending, and there will be stalls with presents, others with bric-a-brac, a tombola, live acts and a raffle, as well as Name the Teddy, Guess the Weight of a cake and much, much more.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For more information or to book a stall for €10, contact Marilyn on 633410134.