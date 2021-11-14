Christmas Fayre fundraiser

By
Linda Hall
-
0
CHARITY EVENT: Christmas Fayre at La Calle Blanca, Ciudad Quesada Photo credit: ECCH

THE ECCH charity is holding a Christmas Fayre at La Calle Blanca in Ciudad Quesada on November 28 between 11am and 5pm.

“Come along and join the fun and help us to raise funds for the Elche Children’s Care home,” the organisers said.

Simon Morton from the Sunshine radio station will be attending, and there will be stalls with presents, others with bric-a-brac, a tombola, live acts and a raffle, as well as Name the Teddy, Guess the Weight of a cake and much, much more.

For more information or to book a stall for €10, contact Marilyn on 633410134.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

