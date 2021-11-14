Breaking news: Liverpool Women’s Hospital ‘car bomb’ investigated after explosion

A large emergency response has gathered outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital

UPDATE 17:27 – One person has died and another has been taken to hospital for their injuries after incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital

An Army bomb squad has been called out to a Liverpool hospital following a car fire and unconfirmed reports of an ‘explosion’. Armed police are also in attendance outside the city’s Women’s Hospital along with a bomb disposal truck.

Photographs of a car on fire and also burnt out have been shared on social media, and it appears to be parked just behind another row of cars at the top end of the car park. Sources say the car is a private hire taxi and in some pictures, a taxi licence plate seems to be visible

There are cordons in place to stop any other people from entering the area and a police incident has been declared. Merseyside Police has said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at around 11 am today outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital. A cordon around the affected area has been established and a number of surrounding roads have been closed. Emergency services are currently at the scene assessing the situation.”

Alan Weston of the Liverpool Echo shared images and a video of a police helicopter flying above the scene too. “Force helicopter has been circling over the Women’s hospital for the past few minutes,” he wrote. “A large number of police officers and vehicles can still be seen behind the cordoned-off area at the main entrance to the Women’s off Upper Parliament Street”, he added.