Bittersweet happy birthday, Prince Charles

Today marks a bittersweet birthday for our future king, Prince Charles. It was a day like today, November 14 1948, a future monarch was born into the British Royal family. Prince Charles was welcomed to the world in Buckingham Palace. The boy, who has now become a man, is the next in line to take the British throne.

Prince Charles celebrates his 73rd birthday today and unfortunately, it is a bittersweet birthday for him. The last twelve months have seen a rupture in the royal family with his brother facing legal problems for sex allegations and the loss of contact with his youngest son, Prince Harry, with whom he hasn’t spoken in months.

Today also marks an important day in British history. It is remembrance Sunday when we all remember the loss of those who fell in the first and second world wars. Remembrance Sunday falls on the second Sunday in November and Prince Philip will continue his familial obligations and will lay the wreath at the cenotaph in remembrance of those who have fallen.

Birthday Photo release

It’s not all doom and gloom for the Prince. To mark his turning 73, The Royal house has released some new photos to mark this day. The photos were taken earlier this year in the summer, at the Prince’s residence in Gloucestershire. Clarence House says the photo was taken in the summer by Hugo Burnand, who has taken the Prince’s birthday pictures in the past and also photographed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding. The prince looks Handsome sat posing in his garden in a smart suit. May we all wish HRH Prince Philip a very Happy Birthday.

