£5 note that sells for £100. Collectors are eager to get their hands on certain five-pound notes. There are many left in circulation.

The prized £5 notes went into circulation on September 13, 2016. The notes are made of polymer and feature Sir Winston Churchill.

If you are lucky enough to own one of the notes from the first batch, it could be worth plenty of money. The notes to look out for are ones with the serial code starting in ‘AA01’. These are said to be common but also valuable.

According to The Mirror, the closer the serial number is to the first batch of the banknote, the more profit you could make. One eBay user recently sold a £5 note for £99. This note had the serial number AA01 010110.

If you are lucky enough to own a set of notes some collectors will hand over hundreds of pounds for a collection of AA01 £5 polymer notes.

The best notes to make a profit on those with a prefix of ‘AA01.’ Prices drop though once the serial number leaves the ‘AA01’ prefix. However, some people have made around £20 selling notes with the ‘AA’ prefix.

In 2016 Alan Scrase sold 3 £5 notes for nearly £500. He took to eBay to make the sale. He had visited his bank when they were first released and got hold of three notes with consecutive AA01 serial numbers.

Speaking to the BBC News Alan commented: “It’s ‘the luck of the draw’.”

“I am surprised how much they have gone for.

“Any collector wants the first issue but they seem to have gone up in value very quickly.”

