22-year-old Ukrainian arrested over largest cyber-attack in history

By
Chris King
-
0
22-year-old Ukrainian arrested over largest cyber-attack in history
22-year-old Ukrainian arrested over largest cyber-attack in history. CREDIT: Pixabay

22-year-old Ukrainian arrested over the largest cyber-attack in history

A 22-year-old Ukrainian citizen named Yaroslav Vasinskyi has been arrested on suspicion of being a hacker allegedly linked to the cybercriminal group REvil. The US Department of Justice announced that Vasinskyi was detained on Monday, November 8.

An international investigation had been launched, seeking the perpetrators of the attacks carried out by REvil, who first made an appearance in 2019. In total, security forces from 17 countries participated in ‘Operation GoldDust’, including Interpol, Europol, and Eurojust.

Since 2019, REvil has allegedly been responsible for countless ransomware cyberthreats. According to GoldDust documents, Vasinskyi aided in the attack on global IT provider Kaseya last July, an event that affected some 1,500 companies around the world.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Officials are calling for Vasinskyi to be extradited to the US, after the cybercriminal moved from Ukraine to Poland, where he was arrested by the authorities.

In a press conference, Europol and Eurojust also spoke of charges against two other criminals in Romania, detained for allegedly using REvil software in their attacks. These criminals are accused of attacking approximately 7,000 companies and organisations with software that blocked the content of computers. To release this data, institutions were told they had to pay a ransom.

US justice officials also reported the charges against Yevgeniy Polyanin, a 28-year-old Russian citizen. He is accused of “carrying out Sodinokibi / REvil ransomware attacks against multiple victims”. An attack that was carried out in Texas in 2019 is his most notorious.


“These ransomware attacks have targeted our critical infrastructure, law enforcement agencies, hospitals, schools, municipalities, and businesses of all sizes”, said US Attorney General, Merrick Gerland. “Together with our partners, the Department of Justice spares no resources to identify and bring to justice anyone, anywhere, who goes to the United States with a ransomware attack”.

As a result, last Monday 8, the US State Department has also offered a reward of $1 million (€873,000), to anybody who will come forward and help identify, or arrest, the leaders behind REvil, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here