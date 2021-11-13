What the new European Covid wave means for travel

The new wave of Covid in Europe may affect your December travel plans.

Even with a significant percentage of the population in Europe fully vaccinated, there is no doubt that the sixth wave of Covid is currently on the way. Because of this, the focus has been placed on the unvaccinated and although Spain hopes to avoid a rebound in the virus, there are countries that are in a delicate situation.

The director general of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that last week almost 2 million cases of Covid-19 were reported in Europe: “The highest number in a single week since the pandemic began.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He pointed out that the virus “is increasing in countries with the lowest vaccination rates in Eastern Europe, but also in countries with some of the highest vaccination rates in the world in Western Europe,” and called for countries to “continue to take precautions.”

Those planning to travel during December should bear in mind that there may be restrictions in some destinations, however, they are not comparable to those applied at the beginning of the pandemic and travel is fully allowed using the EU Covid certificate

This is the overview of the situation by country:

Germany

In Germany there is talk of the pandemic “of the unvaccinated,” and it’s because of this group that measures are beginning to be taken in the country.

Around 69 per cent of the adult population is vaccinated against Covid in Germany, a figure far from the considered group immunity. The country is in the worst figures of the entire pandemic but, for the moment, it is ruling out more concrete measures such as requesting Covid passport to access workplaces.

Austria

The Austrian Government has confirmed a state of national confinement for the unvaccinated population of the country – approximately 35 per cent of its inhabitants – as reported by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

The authorities will finish specifying the terms of this possible confinement, which would begin in principle on Monday, November 15, after a virtual meeting with the state governors and a meeting of the main committee of the National Council that will take place tomorrow.

The country is at the height of the pandemic by number of cases, registering around 10,000 new affected daily since mid-week. Daily deaths have also risen again to about twenty, a figure that hasn’t been seen since mid-May. Austria has registered about 923,000 infections and 11,600 deaths since the beginning of the crisis.

Netherlands

The Government of the Netherlands has also decided to take measures to stem the rise of the virus in recent weeks. The Executive directed by Mark Rutte announced yesterday, November 12, new measures for a “soft confinement.”

Bars, restaurants and supermarkets will have to close at 8pm, sporting events will have to be held without public and shops that are not considered essential will need to close at 6pm. In addition, meetings in the home will have to be of a maximum of four people.

France

France focuses on vaccination. Their situation is not as delicate as the one in Germany, but Emmanuel Macron announced that a third dose of the vaccine will be necessary so that those over 50 and vulnerable people can renew their health passports.

Macron explained that this measure will take effect from December 15 and urged the six million French who have not yet been vaccinated to do so at a time when the weekly incidence of the covid in France has skyrocketed.

Italy

The Italian Government has already anticipated some measures, such as the requirement to show the Covid certificate to enter workplaces. The country remains under a state of emergency and the green passport – known as Green Pass in Italy – is required to enter establishments such as shops or restaurants.

Romania

Romania is the worst-off country in the entire EU due to the pandemic, and in fact has reached the highest per capita death rate in the world in recent weeks. Its vaccination rate is very low, with only 45 per cent of adults having both doses and, although the controls in the country do not go beyond the requirement of the Covid certificate, there is a night “curfew” for those not vaccinated.

Denmark

The Government has re-established the Covid pass only two months after having abolished it. The number of daily infections has been placed at 2,000 on average, multiplying by ten with respect to the figures that were marked in September.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has already warned that “infections will continue to increase in the coming months, as will flu and other diseases, which will put a greater burden on the health service.”

Spain

Spain seems to have become an exception. It is true that the incidence is rebounding in recent days and the country has returned to medium risk, but the Government is fleeing the alarms. The biggest concern is that Covid could join with other winter diseases, hence the focus is on the flu vaccination campaign. That, together with the booster doses against Covid, should be enough so that there is no sixth wave.