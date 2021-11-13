Treasury can keep money in abandoned Spanish bank accounts

Chris King
Image: Wikimedia

Many people in Spain have had a bank account open for years, but then they stopped using it, forgot about it, and never cancelled it. In this instance, when you make no attempt to cancel the account, the Treasury can keep the money that you have deposited in that account.

