Solution for traffic blackspot

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Solution for blackspot
NEW BRIDGE: Improved safety and fewer accidents Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

WORK can soon commence in Huercal-Overa on building the San Isidro bridge

“We have now acquired the land needed for the bridge after reaching agreement with the owners,” revealed Huercal-Overa mayor Domingo Fernandez.

The town has allocated €419,000 from the 2022 Budget to cover construction costs, together with more than €200,000 assigned in previous years, Fernandez said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“We want to eliminate this traffic blackspot as soon as possible, making it safer for everybody who uses this access near the hospital to reach the town centre,” he explained.

It has been the scene of many accidents,” Fernandez said, who thanked the owners of the land for their “collaboration and willingness to make it available.”


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here