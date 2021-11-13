Solution for traffic blackspot

WORK can soon commence in Huercal-Overa on building the San Isidro bridge

“We have now acquired the land needed for the bridge after reaching agreement with the owners,” revealed Huercal-Overa mayor Domingo Fernandez.

The town has allocated €419,000 from the 2022 Budget to cover construction costs, together with more than €200,000 assigned in previous years, Fernandez said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We want to eliminate this traffic blackspot as soon as possible, making it safer for everybody who uses this access near the hospital to reach the town centre,” he explained.

It has been the scene of many accidents,” Fernandez said, who thanked the owners of the land for their “collaboration and willingness to make it available.”