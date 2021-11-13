Reddit sleuths work on Google Maps sand mystery

Reddit users are trying to decipher a mysterious message that was written in the sand and caught on Google Maps.

The mysterious and cryptic message can be seen in one of the 360 still images on Google Street View. It is captured on a beach in Cape Verde (Africa), specifically, Tarrafal.

In the image, you can see a man who is crouching on the wet sand and is writing some lines that have become an enigma for Reddit users.

The first debate that has been opened is about the language in which the mysterious message is written. Although at first, someone pointed out that it is Portuguese, another user corrected him.

“That is not Portuguese, it is Cape Verdean Creole, it is based on Portuguese, but they are not mutually intelligible,” said the user.

Another user explains that it is a text dedicated to a local singer, but that it still doesn’t make much sense.

“A bit of context. Bana was a very popular Cape Verdean singer. The writings do not make much sense, and it seems to me that the person has mental health problems,” they wrote.

The text could be translated as: “Bana, I miss you/Come read! Alone/Ball! Who?/Did you sing? Alone!/Bongo? Not alone!/Bana and the seas/Bana! Alone come back/Bana! Star …”

Can you decipher the mysterious message?