Polls reveal voters want to reverse Brexit

The results of a recent survey by Savanta ComRes show that voters in Britain now want to rejoin the EU. The 2016 referendum figures are reversed, with 53 per cent now wanting to be a part of the European Union, while 47 per cent are for staying out.

Shortages of goods since Brexit, and the continual arguments with Brussels were two of the main reasons given for the change of heart. Results showed that on average, one out of every ten Leave voters would now reverse their decision to Remain. Asked about holding a new referendum within the next five years, 40 per cent of those polled, said yes.

Not even twelve months after Brexit, this is the second such survey to produce the same result, with a six-point margin each time. Savanta ComRes said that even with no particular political party pushing for it, the results showed “momentum shifting towards a majority who would now vote to rejoin the EU”.

As head of research, Chris Hopkins, explained, “Issues such as disrupted supply chains, and spats with fellow European leaders over fishing, and vaccines, may have cut through, although the results are still on a knife-edge”, adding, “The Brexit story isn’t going away any time soon”.

Hopkins highlighted the high percentage (77%) in the 18 to 34 years bracket who supported rejoining. Strikingly, of the people who never voted in 2016, 80 per cent of them said they would now vote to remain in the bloc.

“All eyes will be on those who did not vote in 2016, and younger voters who may have not had the opportunity to, who are both overwhelmingly in favour of the UK becoming a member again”, said Hopkins.

A lot of facts and figures are appearing the show that Brexit has caused economic harm. The Office for Budget Responsibility has already reported that GDP will fall by 4 per cent. That apparently is twice the loss from the Covid pandemic, as reported by independent.co.uk.

