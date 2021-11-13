Police officer brutally beaten by young thugs in Ceuta

An officer of the local police has been seriously injured in Ceuta after being brutally beaten by a group of young thugs who fled to avoid arrest.

As reported by police sources, the attack took place around 11pm last night, November 12, in the heart of the city. The officer was in civilian clothes and in the company of several relatives when he noticed a group of young people acting inappropriately on public roads.

The young men went towards the officer and began to beat him to the point of leaving him semi-unconscious on the ground, they then fled the scene.

The officer was transferred to the city’s University Hospital due to the severity of the blows he suffered, especially to the head and face, with a possible fracture of the nasal septum.

The National Police has opened an investigation to arrest the attackers, using the testimony of several witnesses.

The City Government has released a statement saying it “condemned and regretted” the “serious aggression” that the police officer suffered, expressing that it gives “all its support and solidarity.”

The Ceuti Government has said that it “trusts and wishes that the identification and location of the perpetrators of the violent attack undertaken by the Security Forces will soon bear fruit, so that they may be at the disposal of the judicial authority within the most appropriate period of time – as quickly as possible.”