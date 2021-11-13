New health centre

THE head of the Junta’s Health department, Jesus Aguirre, recently inaugurated Macael’s news health centre.

The €1.9 million health complex covers a plot of 2,053 square metres with a built area of 1,600 square metres that will attend to 6,000 residents, principally from Macael and Laroya.

Now tripled in size, the centre comprises the existing building, which has been completely reformed and overhauled, as well as a newly-constructed block.

There is a new A and E department, so that emergency no longer need to be transferred to other municipalities, together with a Nurses’ zone, an Odontology area and a minor surgery room.  Other facilities include X-ray, Rehabilitation, Physiotherapy and Electrotherapy sections.

There are now five primary care consulting rooms and another for paediatrics.

“Residents in Almanzora area and, more specifically, those of our municipality, are very fortunate and we are grateful that this centre has become a reality after so many years of requests,” said Macael’s mayor Raul Martinez.


