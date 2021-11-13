Marbella sets the benchmark in sustainable mobility

Marbella Council installs the first smart parking spaces for bicycles and positions the city as a national benchmark in sustainable mobility.

Marbella Council has installed the first two smart bicycle parking spaces in the city, which position Marbella as a national benchmark in terms of sustainable mobility.

Mayor Angeles Muñoz presented the parking modules and highlighted the municipal commitment to the use of more accessible and less polluting transport, with pioneering initiatives such as the free urban bus network for registered residents and the promotion of the use of bicycles.

“This is a commitment to the future, to which the municipalities should join in the coming years,” pointed out the councillor.

The first mayor explained that these smart spaces for bicycles are located next to the Central Library of the Arroyo de la Represa park and next to the new headquarters of the Official School of Languages.

“They are the first two that we created and, depending on the results and the demands, we will expand them throughout the municipality,” said Muñoz.

He has also highlighted the advantages for the users of these vehicles: “Through a mobile application (APP) they will be able to reserve the space and find out if there are available places.”

They will also have lockers so that cyclists can leave their belongings and electric bicycles can be recharged.

The Commissioner for Climate Change and Energy Model of the Junta de Andalucia Juan Manuel Muñoz has expressed the regional administration’s commitment to sustainable projects on “what we call the green revolution.” He has assured that it is an initiative that is part of the sustainability policies promoted by the regional government.

Finally, Francisco Marques, thanked the City Council for the commitment to the Andalucian company to develop this initiative that “seeks to facilitate sustainable mobility and reduce road traffic and pollution” in cities caused by cars.

“These are two high-quality facilities that will also provide great safety to cyclists when leaving their two-wheelers,” said Marques, who underlined that these are the first two smart car parks of these characteristics installed in the world.