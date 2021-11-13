Man arrested for animal killings in Velez-Malaga

The National Police have arrested a 52-year-old man in Velez-Malaga after he allegedly injured and killed his neighbours’ pets.

The man is allegedly responsible for the deaths of other cats and a dog in different circumstances.

As reported by the Provincial Police Station, a female resident in Velez-Malaga had suffered the loss of several pets in disparate situations and in a short space of time, coinciding with the arrival of a new neighbour to a property adjacent to her home.

She first located her dog drowned in the pool, later, she found one of her cats badly injured – the animal died due to the severity of the injuries after two months of suffering – and, more recently, another of her cats was found dead in the vicinity of her home.

The woman was already suspicious of her new neighbour, who had also made a derogatory comment towards her animals and, to make matters worse, placed sticks and ropes next to the access door to her home. She thought this behaviour to be strange and threatening.

The suspect was later caught red-handed when he shot the complainant’s cats. This time, two felines suffered serious injuries and the owner had to pay out €1,200 in veterinary care.

The officers arrested the suspect for alleged animal abuse and seized the compressed air shotgun that he used to shoot the animals.