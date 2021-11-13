Lewis Hamilton disqualified from Brazilian GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton disqualified from Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying

Lewis Hamilton has been disqualified from qualifying this afternoon in the second session for the Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paolo. This means that the British seven-times world champion must start from the back of the grid for the 24-lap Sprint event that takes place very shortly today.

His disqualification reportedly comes as the result of a ‘technical infringement’ on his car by the Mercedes team. The Drag Reduction System (DRS) on Hamilton’s Mercedes was allegedly judged to have broken FIA race regulations by the technical delegate, Jo Bauer.

Hamilton had originally secured pole position, ahead of race rival Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver had also been hit with a fine by race stewards earlier this afternoon for ‘interfering’ with Lewis’s car after the session finished.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Hamilton’s F1 title hopes look to be over after this penalty

This penalty placing the Brit at the back of the grid is probably the final nail in his coffin as regards retaining his world title. Barring some dramatic events in the next three races, Verstappen must be the odds-on favourite to clinch his first F1 world title.

For Lewis to fight his way to a top-three finish in only 24 laps during the Sprint event is very unlikely. If Verstappen wins in Brazil, his lead over Hamilton is virtually unbeatable, as long as he can finish a minimum of second in those three races.

BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton is disqualified from Friday's qualifying session for a technical infringement related to the DRS system#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/zjgQ4WlArN

— Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.