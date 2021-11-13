Kettering born identical triplets survive after beating odds of 200 million to one. The three boys, Archie, Albie and Arthur, were born 12 weeks early and parents Ellie Dudfield, 21, and Billy Revell, 20, were told there was just a 40 per cent chance of survival.

Each of the boys weighed around 2lbs. They have each had to fight their own little battles after being born on June 30 at 28 weeks and 2 days. They have survived a number of health issues, including sepsis, jaundice and one of them had a bleed on his brain.

But the Kettering born identical triplets, who shared the same placenta, defied the odds and are now at home with their parents and older sister Lola, two.

Ellie, who works for the NHS as an administrative assistant, admits “being a mum of four under two years old can be hard but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The proud mum, from Kettering, Northampton, said: “We obviously don’t have the typical life of other people our age. It is hard but we’ve always been family orientated so we have made it work. The nurses were impressed by how mature we are when we were in NICU with the boys. Strangers always stop us in the street to look at the boys and they always say ‘well done’ when they realise how young we are.”

They were born at Kettering General hospital via c-section, Archie weighed 2lb 6oz, Albie, 2lbs 2oz and Arthur, 2lbs 4oz.

And if the Kettering born triplets weren’t rare enough, Arthur was born in his amniotic sac which occurs in less than one in 80,000 births.

The boys were taken straight off to the newborn intensive care unit which is when their fight for survival truly began.

Ellie said: “It was an emotional rollercoaster as they were so up and down.

“Archie and Albie had seriously high blood pressure and needed extra ventilation so they were moved to University Coventry hospital after two days. It was so difficult having them in separate hospitals and Lola at home with our parents.

“They all had sepsis and jaundice too. Albie contracted meningitis around his brain and needed an extensive course of antibiotics. Archie had a bleed on the brain and we were told the outcome is likely to be not very good. But thankfully the next day he was much better.”

The boys are now four months old and finally, at home, they are now adjusting the being a young family of five.

