Illegal street terraces removed in central Malaga. This comes one month after the Malaga City Council lifted the decree allowing hotel and catering establishments to extend their terraces so as not to lose capacity while maintaining the safety distances established by the Covid regulations. The City Council has begun the process of sanctioning and removing terraces that do not have a public occupation permit, the establishments were previously notified.

55 establishments were notified, most of them in the Centre, but also in the neighbourhoods of Teatinos and Huelin. Elisa Pérez de Siles. Councillor for Commerce, Management of Public Roads, Promotion of Business Activity and Contracting and Purchasing, said “the aim is to set an example by removing the illegal street terraces that have been notified repeatedly and that do not have a permit to occupy the public road”.

On Friday afternoon November 12, tables were removed from several premises located in Plaza de la Merced, Calle Granada and Alameda de Colón. Police will continue to check the 55 establishments to check if the illegal street terraces have been put back and in breach of the rules.

The local Police will also carry on with its mission to remove the illegal street terraces in central Malaga.

One of the owners of a venue affected by this removal of tables claims not to understand the measure and denounces a “persecutory eagerness”. “Why are they coming on a Friday afternoon, which is when we have the most work,” he asks.

The president of the Association of Hoteliers of Malaga (Mahos), Javier Frutos, asks business owners who find themselves in this situation to “go through the association as soon as possible to correctly manage the occupation of the terrace and not have to reach this point”.

The representative of the hoteliers understands that the regulations must be complied with in all cases, but that it would have helped, “and this is what we have communicated to the Town Hall”, to maintain the extension of the terraces in order to maintain the safety distance for longer “and thus help to prevent the spread of Covid”.

Despite this, the municipal decrees ‘that these authorisations would cease to have effect when the circumstances relating to the State of Alarm disappeared or when the application of the measures adopted by the competent health authority determined a return to normality’.

Therefore, when the Junta de Andalucía decreed the elimination of all types of capacity limitations both inside and outside (when the health authorities determined that Malaga would return to normal), these establishments had to return to occupy the surface area authorised by the City Council prior to the start of the pandemic.

