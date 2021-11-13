Health centres in Mallorca open on weekends for flu and Covid vaccinations

The health centres of Mallorca will open this weekend and next weekend for flu and Covid vaccinations.

The health centres of Mallorca will open this weekend and next weekend, between 9am and 3pm, to vaccinate people against flu and Covid.

According to the Ministry of Health and Consumption, there are around 65,000 people cited for this double vaccination and 26,161 people have already received it.

The Infovacuna service is in charge of telephoning the target population, which are 116,132 people, those over 70 vaccinated against covid and those aged 65 to 69 years vaccinated with Janssen.

Of the 26,161 already vaccinated, 21,057 have been in Mallorca, 1,830 in Menorca, 2,931 in Ibiza and 343 in Formentera.

The nearly 65,000 mentioned are 70 per cent of the target population with which this double vaccination campaign has started in the Balearic Islands and will last until November 21.

The combined vaccination against influenza and covid-19 has led to organisational changes in the anti-influenza vaccination campaign compared to previous years, in order to achieve maximum effectiveness.

The campaign is carried out in the health centres of all the Balearic Islands and will also be carried out in the vaccination centres of Son Dureta and in the COVID Exprés of Inca and Manacor.