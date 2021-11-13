First victim of La Palma volcano found this morning

The La Palma volcano has claimed its first victim.

This morning, Saturday, November 13, the first victim of the La Palma volcano was discovered.

The lifeless body of a 70-year-old man was found today in a house located in the exclusion zone of Los Llanos de Aridane (La Palma). The deceased has been missing since yesterday, after the people who have permission to access the area withdrew.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The body has been found in a house in the Corazoncillo neighbourhood, located on the border between Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso, and it is being investigated whether his death is due to a fall from the roof while cleaning the volcanic ash or other circumstances.

The mayor of El Paso, Sergio Rodriguez, has indicated that the deceased is the owner of the house and that the roofs of that area were subjected to ash cleaning a few days ago.

Rodriguez recalled that the teams of volunteers who clean the ash are the owners of the houses, who form groups of four or five people to go to clean certain areas.

According to sources from the emergency services, there have been several accidents involving people who have suffered injuries when falling from the roofs while cleaning the ash and, if it is confirmed that this has been the cause, it would be the first death related to the consequences of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.