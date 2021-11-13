Fake kidnap teenager arrested

The teenager who created the fake kidnap has been arrested. Lisa, 17, has had the whole of France in suspense after she went missing for 24 hours on Monday, November 8.

Since her parents reported her disappearance on Monday when the teenager went for a run in a forest near Saint-Brice (Mayenne, northwest), French media have been covering the mysterious event with anguish. Hundreds of gendarmes were deployed in the area, especially in the Bellebranche forest, to search for her.

The authorities even opened a kidnapping investigation after finding bloodied objects belonging to the young woman.

The worst was expected until Tuesday night, when the girl turned up at a local restaurant “in a state of psychological shock”, claiming to have been the victim of a kidnapping from which, she said, she managed to escape.

Imaginary offence

Admitted to hospital, the girl, who had superficial wounds, began to be questioned on Wednesday, when the authorities began to doubt her story. Lisa was unable to describe her alleged abductors and the injuries she sustained did not match the brutality of the assaults she recounted. Things didn’t add up and the authorities started to suspect a fake kidnap.

On Friday, she finally confessed to the imaginary offence and said she had never been abducted whilst being interviewed at the Chateau-Gontier-sur-Mayenne police station. She will be prosecuted for “imaginary offence”, according to the French public prosecutor in Laval.

This source explained that the minor herself went so far as to tear her T-shirt with a pair of scissors and caused superficial wounds to her body to lend more credibility to the staging of her fake kidnap.

According to French media, the young girl burst into tears when the truth all came out. It is not known exactly why the teenager created such a fake kidnap and went as far as she did. The authorities have ordered the young woman to undergo a psychiatric examination.

