Earthquakes start again in Granada. The capital of the province shook again early this morning. A new earthquake shook the province in the early hours of this morning Saturday, November 13, at 5.45 am. The National Geographic Institute (IGN) placed its epicentre in Ogijares, at a depth of 6 kilometres, and calculated a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale. For the moment, the earthquake has left no new aftershocks.

The tremor was felt in the capital and some municipalities in the metropolitan area of Granada, such as Armilla. However, the intensity calculated by the IGN for the tremor was III, which gives it the qualification of “weak”, according to the Municipal Action Plan for Seismic Risk. This means that the earthquake “was felt indoors by only a few people” and that they could feel “a swaying or slight tremor”. Residents hope that it is not a sign that earthquakes will start again in Granada.

Earthquakes in Granada

This morning’s quake is the latest in a series of tremors that began last January and has accumulated more than three thousand so far in 2021. Most of this series of earthquakes were recorded in the first two months of the year, 1063 in January and 1035 in February, and had their epicentre in Santa Fe, although they were felt in a large part of the province, especially in nearby towns such as Atarfe, Pinos Puente and Cijuela. Cijuela was the site of the largest earthquake of the last decade in Granada, with a magnitude of 4.5, on 12 August.

