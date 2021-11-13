CGT want legal action against Renfe for Cercanias de Malaga cancellation

Legal action against Renfe is sought over the cancellation of trains

The CGT union is looking at taking legal action against Renfe for the reprogramming of the Cercanias schedule in Malaga and the cancellations of the past year. The secretary of CGT in Andalusia, Miguel Montenegro, said: “On the one hand, we are going to take legal action through social channels because the machinists ‘shifts and schedules have been modified without following the procedure established in article 41 in the workers’ statute.” On the other hand, he added, “our legal advice is studying the possibility of filing a criminal complaint for what we assume maybe a robbery of citizens for breach of the contract program that has been unilaterally abolished due to lack of workers.”

The Renfe Works Council in Malaga has unions that have collaborated with this measure, including UGT, CCOO and SEMAF) and in a statement released by Renfe on Thursday 11 November, they expressed a will to guarantee the hourly commitments demanded. They also promised there would be no more train cancellations after this coming Friday.

The CGT announced their plans to take legal action against Renfe on the same day they delivered a cake to Juan Francisco Araujo, head of the Malaga Cercanias Line, to mark the 3,000 changed routes that the union has registered. Renfe only recognizes 743 trains suppressed this year, which is a marked difference from the union numbers.

This Friday 12 November sees a new schedule put in place for Malaga. The new timetable sees the number of journeys that circulate through the province standing at 34 fewer than before. The rush-hour journeys are maintained at 100% and the frequency is reduced in the middle of the day. Renfe say this should cause the least amount of inconvenience to the users of the service.

The demand for the trains has fallen by 49% compared to 2019 and there has already been a 75% reduction in the number of trains. The union will count each of these 34 trains that are missing as deletions, so their number will grow by over 100 trains every three days. Renfe will say these are not deletions as they were not on the new schedule to begin with.