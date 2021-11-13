Britney Spears is finally free



After almost 14 years of conservatorship, the 39-year-old pop star Britney Spears is tonight, Friday, November 12, a free woman again. Judge Brenda Penny, presiding over a court hearing in Los Angeles, told those present, “The conservatorship of the person and the estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated”.

Britney had been living under the control of her father, Jamie, and co-conservators, since 2008, and has endured a long battle in the courts to finally regain her freedom. Matthew Rosengart, her lawyer, had asked the judge to forego any medical evaluation, which she did.

As a result of this announcement, the iconic pop star is once again at liberty to make all her own medical, personal, and financial decisions. Before her final decision was given, Judge Penny warned that if anybody was seen to be posting updates on social media then the courtroom gallery would be emptied, as they were monitoring platforms for this.

There had been no hints before the hearing as to the decision the judge might make. The fact that nobody on the legal team put forward any significant opposition clearly made it an easier decision for Judge Penny to make the termination.

The hitmaker’s fans were loyal to her throughout the court cases, in 2019 even starting up the #FreeBritney movement on social media in support of her search for freedom. They will surely be partying this evening.

Matthew Rosengart was integral in winning the singer’s life back, fighting her corner after she was finally allowed to hire her own legal representation. His first move was getting Jamie Spears successfully removed in September from the conservatorship. He has now reportedly vowed to investigate allegations that a recording device had been planted in Britney’s bedroom, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

