Breaking News: Forest fire declared in Alcaucin

Plan Infoca has reported a new forest fire in the area of Cortijo El Arenal in the Axarquia municipality of Alcaucin. The report was made at around 13.00 on Satuday 13 November. Plan Infoca is the official account of the Andalusian Forest Fire Extention Service and you can see their video tweet here –
🔴 DECLARADO #IFAlcaucín, #Málaga, en paraje Cortijo El Arenal. Desplegamos: 20 #BomberosForestales, 1 #TOP, 1 #AAMM, 1 autobomba y el helicóptero de transporte y extinción pesado KA-70 pic.twitter.com/ZiSK11FXyc
— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 13, 2021
Twenty fire fighters specially trained to deal with forest fires have been dispatched to the area, along with the KA-70 heavy transport and extinguishing helicopter. An operations technician, environmental agent and a fire engine will accompany them.
