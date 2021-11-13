‘Beaglegate’: Dr Fauci’s awful experiments on puppies



Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the most visible face of the fight against coronavirus in the United States. As a result, he is one of the best-known epidemiologists in the world, and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

His future is suddenly looking a bit grey though. Fauci has been accused of allowing experiments to be conducted at the NIAID facilities, using puppies that were allegedly tortured and then executed. It is claimed that these experiments were done with $1.68 million (€1.46m) of American taxpayer’s money.

Reports of these experiments were revealed by The White Coat Waste Project. This has led to organisations including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), asking Fauci to resign from his current position. On social networks, where this scandal has created huge interest, people are even asking for his arrest.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The revelations have been dubbed ‘Beaglegate”, in reference to the infamous Watergate scandal of the 1970s, and the fact that the experiments have been carried out on the beagle breed of dog.

Claims that these experiments took place in the US and Tunisia

It is believed that these tests were carried out in laboratories in the United States and Tunisia, between October 2018 and February 2019. One claim made is that the pups in Tunisia specifically were kept in subhuman conditions, surrounded by gnats that would have literally eaten them alive.

Another claim is that researchers first cut the vocal chords of the animals, to be able to work on them without their making any barking noises. Allegedly, once the required results were achieved, the dogs were executed.

Dr Fauci’s laboratory at the National Institute of Allergy, (NIH) in the state of Maryland, is believed to be the facility where the American-based experiments took place. Republican Nancy Mace, who is leading a bipartisan group of legislators has reportedly written a letter to Fauci asking him to explain the torture reports.

A letter from 24 lawmakers has been sent to Dr Fauci

A letter, signed by 24 lawmakers, reads, “We write with great concern about reports of costly, cruel, and unnecessary taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs. Of particular concern is the fact that the bill to NIAID included a line for cordectomy. As you probably know, a cordectomy, also known as devocalisation, involves cutting a dog’s vocal cords to prevent it from barking, howling, or crying”.

Fauci has until November 19, 2021 to offer an explanation. So far, the expert has kept absolute silence despite having made several public appearances. NIAID, the agency that he leads, has already acknowledged that these experiments have been funded, although only in the United States. It has been denied that any took place in Tunisia, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

Yesterday, I sent a letter to Dr. Fauci regarding cruel, taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies; debarking before drugging and killing them. Thankful to my 23 democrat and republican colleagues who signed on. This is disgusting. What say you @NIH pic.twitter.com/c54SXipD9Q — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 23, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.