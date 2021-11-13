A voice for Pulpi

PULPI is having its say as Territorial Committees discuss strategies and solutions for the Segura Basin’s water.

Pedro Jesus Martinez, Pulpi’s Urban Development and Environment councillor together with Gines Parra from the Urban Development department, took part last week in the vital talks held in Lorca (Murcia).

Issues in the first round of talks included improvements to the badly-polluted Mar Menor as well as the sustainability of the Tajo-Segura pipeline’s irrigation water which is vital to local agriculture.