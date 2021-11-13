500 people in Malaga Province participate in animal lovers workshops

On Sunday, November 14, in Rincon de la Victoria, the Malaga Provincial Council celebrates the last workshop for animal lovers that encourages respect and coexistence between pets and people.

After ‘Entre Patas’ has passed through towns in Malaga such as Coin, Alameda, Campillos, Archidona, Yunquera and Arriate, the recreational-educational workshops for animal lovers now jumps to the Axarquia region to visit Rincon de la Victoria.

The Provincial Council of Malaga, through the Environment Area, has implemented a series of sessions with activities that promote responsible coexistence, protection and well-being of pets. These playful workshops are held with animals, such as training or the use of smell. There have already been 500 people who have participated in these workshops.

In addition, the programme teaches the care and promotion of animal welfare, involving the collection of excrement along with the identification and promotion of animal health through veterinarians. With all this, it is also intended to improve the environmental quality of life in urban areas and the promotion of animal health by avoiding the transmission of zoonotic diseases (between animals and humans.)

Tomorrow’s activities will be directed by the Canine Education and Dog Assisted Interventions team, a professional entity dedicated to the field of these pets with more than eight years of experience in the sector.

Social issues

The deputy for the Environment, Interior Tourism and Climate Change Cristobal Ortega has expressed that one of the great social scourges is the abandonment of animals, mostly dogs and cats. In Malaga City alone, the Society for the Protection of Animals and Plants has registered the entry of 591 dogs and 277 cats in the first half of the year, as well as turtles, seagulls, pigeons, rabbits.

Another cause is the abandonment of litters that are usually found in containers, gutters or garbage bags.