You’re being watched

AMADORIO PARK: Improvements include CCTV cameras and more than 1,000 aromatic plants Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

THE Amadorio park in Villajoyosa is being equipped with CCTV cameras to discourage vandals.

Vandalism has been reduced in other parts of the town where security cameras have been installed and the town hall is hoping for a similar result in the park, explained Parks and Gardens councillor Kiko Carreres.

The CCTV cameras are included in improvements that have begun in the area beneath the railway and road bridges and will eventually continue as far as the river-mouth.

The drip-irrigation system is being replaced, more than 1,000 aromatic shrubs are to be planted, while benches, streetlamps and the children’s play area will be repainted.

