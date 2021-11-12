Young girl killed in hit and run on zebra crossing

Hit and run on zebra crossing leads to an arrest in Birmingham

A young girl has died in a hit and run on a zebra crossing in Yardley, Birmingham this afternoon, Thursday 11 November. She was walking across the road with her family when she was struck by a vehicle whose driver did not stop. The child, who is reportedly three years old was taken to hospital but the medic’s efforts could not save her.

The police launched an investigation into the incident and were able to track down the car by taking witness accounts and statements and a man, 24, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. West Midlands Police are appealing for more information about the tragedy on Reddings Lane just before 2.40 pm.

Acting Inspector Paul Hughes, of the serious collision investigation unit at the force, said: “The tragic death of such a young child is deeply saddening. Our thoughts are with the girl’s family at this incredibly distressing time. Our priority is supporting her family and ensuring that a thorough investigation is carried out. We understand the shock and worry this may have caused the community and ask people not to speculate on the circumstances. I’m keen to hear from anyone who was on Reddings Lane or the immediate vicinity and may have witnessed the collision or heard anything that may assist our investigation.”

