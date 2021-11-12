Woman dies in Tajo de Ronda climbing accident

Climber falls 30 metres in Tajo de Ronda climbing accident

A climber has died this morning, Friday 12 November, after falling 30 metres in the area of El Tajo de Ronda. According to sources that spoke to Sur Daily, it is a 61-year-old woman of German nationality. The events started around 11 a.m when several witnesses had alerted the Andalusian Emergency Service 112 that a climber had slipped while she was climbing and she was seriously injured in the Tajo de Ronda climbing accident.

The Provincial Firefighters Consortium (Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos CPB), The Cuerpo Nacional de Policia, the Policia Local and the health workers were all notified by 112. A medical helicopter was mobilised for the transfer of the woman once she has been stabilised. The sources say that the first responders were initially successful in reviving the woman, but an hour later she lost consciousness again

Ultimately, she then lost her life at the scene. Now there is a process begun by the responders to remove the body from the area.

