Video club smokescreen

THE owner of an Ondara video club will go to prison for four-and-a-half-years for drugs offences.

His assistant received a three-and-a-half-year sentence and each must pay a €19,000 fine.

Both were repeat offenders arrested in 2015 for selling drugs, and investigators suspected that they were once again supplying small amounts of cocaine, marihuana and hachis.

Officers raiding the video club last February discovered drugs that would have been worth €12,000 on the street as well as €4,500 in cash.

Although there was no proof that the owner and assistant were dealing from the shop, the police found that they received and stored drugs which they then split into individual doses.