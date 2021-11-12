Two hero cops in Andujar save a nine-day-old baby from suffocating

Two hero cops in Andujar, Jaen, save a nine-day-old baby from suffocating

As reported by the Iliturgitan City Council, two Local Police officers from the Jaen province of Andujar are heroes among the local community after they saved the life of a nine-day-old baby. The incident occurred in a street in the centre of the Andalucian town.

As the officers were circulating in their police vehicle on their regular patrol of the area they observed a man standing on the street holding a very young baby, he was clearly traumatised, and in need of urgent assistance.

Pulling their vehicle over to check the problem, the two officers were confronted with a baby that was obviously in the process of choking and suffocating, having difficulty in breathing. This led to their police medical first aid training coming into play, and there on the street, the officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the baby.

They managed to get the baby breathing regularly once again, before taking the baby and the father in their patrol car to the Alto Guadalquivir hospital. Health professionals at the facility were subsequently able to stabilise the baby. A spokesperson for Andujar Town Council congratulated the two Local Police officers for their intervention and quick thinking in saving the life of the baby, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

