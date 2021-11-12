ALMERIA province residents in their 20s are not turning up for second Covid jabs.

To date, 592,600 people have had one dose of the vaccine although only 580,131 have had both, leaving 12,469 who, for one reason or another, have not completed the process.

Many of the stragglers belong to the 20-29 age group where 4.1 per cent have received only one dose of the vaccine, together with 3 per cent of the 12 to 19s.

These figures for the young contrast directly with the elderly, where only 0.7 per cent of those aged between 70 and 79 have not received their second anti-Covid dose.

The Almeria province situation are similar to those throughout Andalucia, Health department sources revealed, with 3 per cent per of those in their 20s having yet to receive a second jab.