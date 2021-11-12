Spain and the elimination date of petrol and diesel vehicles



Following the recent COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, countries and car manufacturers have agreed that all vehicles sold from 2040 (2035 in the main automotive markets) will only be electric propulsion models, 100% without emissions.

Some thirty countries made this pact, led by the United Kingdom, in direct agreement with six major brands of car manufacturers. It was agreed that they would stop the production not only of petrol and diesel vehicles, but of any type of propulsion that produces greenhouse gases. This means that by 2040, hybrid and liquefied gas cars would also stop being sold.

Out of the 27 EU member states, Germany, France, and Spain, were the three countries not to sign this agreement. The United States, China, and Japan also declined.

Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, and BYD, are the manufacturers that have committed to stop selling, and therefore also stop producing, these aforementioned types of vehicles.

Spain declined to join in the signing of this pact, and claimed to “have the job done” in this regard. A few months ago, the approval of the Climate Change Law was announced, which required that these types of cars with greenhouse gas emissions should cease to be produced and marketed in our country as of 2040.

The intention of this pact, which, for the moment, is not binding, is to stop selling cars, vans, and any other type of vehicle that emits CO2 from the year 2040. In the main automobile markets, that date is expected to be 2035. Therefore, it follows that the deadline for stopping production is either 2035, or a couple of years earlier.

If I buy a diesel vehicle in 2030, will I have to stop using it?

No. The restrictions apply to manufacturers and sales establishments, both in this new climate agreement, and in the law already approved in Spain. Drivers and users who have a diesel or petrol vehicle will be able to continue driving it until the car reaches the end of its useful life.

Considering that the useful life of a vehicle is, on average, 10 years, these production restrictions will allow meeting the objectives set by the European Union. Their demand is that by 2050 all vehicles circulating in the EU must be zero-emissions, as reported by 20minutos.

