Reading still in fashion

MOJACAR’S municipal library is increasing its stock of books thanks to a €5,000 subsidy from the Junta de Andalucía.

Since the library opened to the public in 1989 with more than 2,000 books, Mojacar town hall has been adding more each year since then, also receiving donations from private individuals.

With 15,000 books and around 1,000 members, the library continues to offer an irreplaceable service despite modern technology and a waning interest in printed books, Culture councillor Raquel Belmonte said.

She was very satisfied, she added, with the Junta’s subsidy which, for the second year running would enable her department to buy more books.

“Mainly these will be the latest releases although some cash is always left over to buy the books that are most in demand and of general interest, especially to the young,” Belmonte explained.

This was particularly important for high school pupils when they needed a book not specified at the start of the school year, the councillor pointed out.

Also answering modern needs, the municipal library has both Wi-Fi and computers and although Covid brought all its activities to a halt, these can now recommence with even more vigour thanks to the Junta subsidy, Belmonte said.