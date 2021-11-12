Prince Charles’ most senior aide resigns



Michael Fawcett, Prince Charles’ top aide has backed down from his role as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation. The 59-year-old offered his resignation after the allegations about ‘cash for honours’ surfaced. A close friend reportedly told the Dail Mail that Mr Fawcett is shattered and heartbroken at the situation.

It has also been revealed that his contract has been terminated to organise events for Prince Charles. Fawcett has been accused of offering to secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a billionaire Saudi donor to the Prince’s Foundation charity.

Fawcett is the man who was once famously described as the person Charles could not live without, starting out as a valet, and rising to become his right-hand man. He ended up as one of the most powerful and influential figures around the royal, spending four decades in his service.

Since the scandal came to light back in September, Fawcett has struggled said his friend, “Michael has resigned and he will never be coming back. He has lost five stone in weight and is a shadow of his former self”.

“Michael Fawcett has resigned from his post as CEO of The Prince’s Foundation”, confirmed a Prince’s Foundation spokesman.

A spokesman for Clarence House said, “Michael Fawcett and Premier Mode will not be providing services to us in the future. We have all agreed to end these arrangements”. He had been forced to resign on two previous occasions, once for selling unwanted royal gifts, and also amid bullying claims from staff.

He was reinstated on both occasions, with his events company even being handed a lucrative contract personally by Charles. This entailed Premier Mode organising the bulk of the prince’s private and official entertainment, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

