Over half of Spanish drivers will have to change their car before 2023

A study confirms that by the end of next 2023 over half of the drivers in Spain will have to change their car.

The disappearance of combustion engines, registration taxes according to emissions and the price of fuel are many factors that make it increasingly difficult for owners of diesel or gasoline cars to circulate. Now, a study confirms that by the end of next 2023, 53 per cent of drivers will have to buy a new car.

2023 is the deadline for all cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to design and implement low-emission zones, restricting access to the most polluting vehicles in the centre of these areas and reducing their use.

This guideline is part of the Shock Plan for Sustainable, Safe and Connected Mobility of the State Budgets of 2022, with the aim of decarbonising urban mobility and improving the quality of life in cities, where pollution levels tend to exceed the maximum stipulated.

According to the INE, 149 cities meet the requirements to have the obligation to create these ZBE and, according to the calculations of Idoneo.com, 53 per cent of all Spanish drivers live in them.

“In a short period of time, many citizens will need an electrified vehicle to move around their city,” predicted Eduardo Clavijo, CEO Idoneo.com.

These limitations on the circulation of the most polluting cars may force citizens to change their older car model for a more sustainable alternative that has a DGT label.