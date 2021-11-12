Organiser of fatal Emiliano Sala flight jailed

The businessman who organised the fatal Emiliano Sala flight has been jailed today.

The businessman who organised the fatal Emiliano Sala flight has been jailed for 18 months today, November 12, at Cardiff Crown Court.

67-year-old David Henderson organised the flight to Wales in 2019 for newly signed Cardiff City striker Sala that crashed off the coast of Guernsey.

The body of Sala, 28, was recovered from the wreckage a month later while the body of the pilot, David Ibbotson, has never been found.

Henderson denied the charge against him, however, following two days of deliberation the jury has found him guilty.

Sala was on his way to Wales from France having just signed a £15 million transfer to Cardiff City FC. He had been in France saying goodbye to his former teammates.

An hour and 15 minutes into the flight, which took place on January 1 2019, the single-engine plane crashed into the sea.

A previous trial at Cardiff Crown Court heard that the Piper Malibu N264DB plane operated by Henderson was not authorised to carry commercial passengers. It was also heard that Mr Ibbotson did not have a commercial pilot’s licence, was not qualified to fly at night and his rating to fly the N264DB plane had expired, Henderson was allegedly aware of these facts.