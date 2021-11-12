No contest

Linda Hall
MONICA OLTRA: The regional government’s vice-president is proud to be a feminist Photo credit: GVA.es

MARIA JOSE CATALA, the Partido Popular’s regional secretary general, described a recent gathering between female politicians as a “feminist coven.”

The Valencia City meeting was attended by Yolanda Diaz, who is Spain’s minister of Labour and  Second vice-president, as well as other leading members of left-wing parties.

Monica Oltra, the Valencian Community’s vice-president who also heads the Equality department, declared that she was proud to be a feminist and to attend the Otras Politicas meeting.

“Between witch and Inquisitor, I know whose side I’m on,” she said.

