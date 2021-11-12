News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Clean sweep BENIDORM’S street cleaning concessionary has tried out a new type of vacuum-road sweeping machine during the municipality’s recent town fiestas which, as always, inevitably produced huge quantities of litter. As well as performing efficiently, the super-modern and entirely electric machine is noiseless and produces zero carbon dioxide emissions.

Home grown A LA NUCIA agricultural grower and restaurant featured recently in regional broadcaster A Punt’s Terra Viva programme.Television presenter Alex Blanquer visited Miguel Cano’s exotic fruit plantations and Michelin-starred El Xato restaurant where the chef Cristina Figuiera later presented Blanquer with tapas based on avocados and other local produce.

Green light ALFAZ council voted through the compulsory purchase of 264.41 square metres of land for a traffic roundabout at the N-332 and Avenida Sant Pere crossroads. The town hall can now launch its two-phase, €1.925 million project, co-financed by the EU, to improve communications between central Alfaz and Albir.

Shore success THE Generalitat’s Environment department recently instructed town halls to leave natural barriers of Posidonia seaweed washed up on the region’s beaches. The anti-erosion strategy is proving successful, as sand at Denia’s Marineta Cassiana and Les Marines beaches remained intact after four days of heavy seas, municipal sources confirmed.

Knock-down JAVEA town hall must close a Granadella beach restaurant and demolish unauthorised extensions following a complaint lodged by a former councillor with an Alicante court. The town hall official appointed to oversee the demolition faces a fine of up to €1,502 if he or she fails to comply.